PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple face felony charges of forging checks and stealing $583 from a man during a burglary Sept. 27.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Dana M. Groce, 36, of Punxsutawney, and against Nathanial J. Kimberling, 27, of Punxsutawney, on Oct. 10 including three felony charges of burglary, forgery, criminal trespass, and two misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim of the theft brought a complaint to police regarding the theft of checks form his home on Oct. 2. He told police he had gone to the ATM at the Priority First Credit Union to withdraw money, and found his balance was lower than he expected. This caused him to go into the bank and get a printout of his financial statement to compare with his check book at home.
While comparing cleared checks with his copies he reportedly noted that some of the checks in question were missing from his check book. When the victim went back to the bank for information about the checks, he found they were written by Groce and Kimberling.
The victim told police he is familiar with the couple because Groce is his girlfriend’s cousin, and is married to Kimberling. According to the affidavit, the victim’s girlfriend told police she messaged Groce when she learned of the checks, and asked if there was anything she wanted to tell her. Groce allegedly admitted to her via text message to taking the checks while staying at the victim’s house while he was away. The victim reportedly did not know the couple had stayed in his house, and had not given them permission.
During the text conversation Groce allegedly said she and Kimberling didn’t have any place to stay, so they went to the victim’s house, and entered through an unlocked door. Screenshots of the conversation were given to police.
“It was nothing personal... They were there, it ran across my mind of having no place to go, and that was it,” Groce said in the text messages.
On Oct. 3 the police reportedly received photos from surveillance footage from Priority First Credit Union showing Kimberling and Groce cashing the stolen and forged checks.
Both Groce and Kimberling have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.