PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple was jailed following a probation check that allegedly revealed a large quantity of drug and drug paraphernalia in their home that was labeled to be distributed.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Tracey James Rhoads, 34, of Punxsutawney on March 5 including 20 felony charges of 20 counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 67 misdemeanor charges of 20 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, seven counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 20 counts of delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Police also filed charges against Callie Craft, 33, of Punxsutawney, including 12 felony charges for 12 counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and 68 misdemeanor charges of 15 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 20 counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 20 counts of delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney police were contacted by state parole agents and members of the U.S. Marshal’s office before responding to a home to assist with locating Rhoads for a parole violation. When officers arrived, Rhoads was already in custody and his girlfriend, Craft, was in the upstairs bedroom with a parole officer.
Rhoads had been located in the upstairs bedroom with Craft, and parole officers noticed a line of white powder on the nightstand that Rhoads allegedly said was methamphetamine. Police obtained a search warrant for the home and Craft’s vehicle.
Craft allegedly told officers that items were in the safe next to the bed. Police obtained the combination to the safe from Craft. Items found in the safe were Craft’s Social Security card, a used glass pipe, multicolored bags, four bags containing methamphetamine residue, a container of small multi-colored rubber bands matching those used on separate bags containing methamphetamine packaged for sale, a scale and gram weight set, the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, police also found a pink bag hanging above the nightstand that had a gray wallet and I.D. card belonging to Rhoads. The pink bag also reportedly contained a case with two syringes along with several multicolored bags labeled in grams. The total grams of methamphetamine in the case was 6.50 grams, the affidavit stated.
A green purse was found on the bed with a wallet inside. The wallet had Craft’s driver’s license, bank cards and medical records. The wallet also had three bags with methamphetamine residue and $1,386 in cash, according to the affidavit. The purse also allegedly contained note paper with writing of grams and locations of Pittsburgh and Ohio.
A black case was also found in the purse that contained multicolored bags labeled in grams, allegedly totaling 14.26 grams of unspecified drugs in the case.
There were also three empty bags, a spoon, a pipe, three glass tubes, and one silver pipe pick in the case, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, other items found in the room included several scales, a prescription pill bottle containing 21 acetaminophen not prescribed to either residents, two cell phones belonging to Craft and one cell phone belonging to Rhoads. Texts were reportedly found on Craft’s cell phone regarding the delivery of controlled substances.
When Craft was interviewed by police, she allegedly said that Rhoads wanted to become a big time drug dealer, but she was not interested in that lifestyle. She also said she didn’t know how the case got into her purse, as she knew Rhoads put everything into the safe.
Rhoads is currently being held in the Huntingdon Correctional Facility. Craft has posted bail of $10,000.
Craft waived her right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. Rhoads has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.