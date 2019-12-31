PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple are facing charges for corruption of minors after stealing from a store while accompanied by a child on Dec. 3.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jason Lee Myers, 42, of Punxsutawney on Dec. 10 including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, and retail theft. Police filed the same charges against Kayla Lynn Barnett, 29, of Punxsutawney.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a complaint from the manager of the East End Uni-Mart. While reviewing security video from the night before, she reportedly saw a couple steal several items from the store.
When police reviewed the video they reportedly saw Myers and Barnett enter the store with a young boy. Barnett reportedly picked up three Slim Jims from an aisle and placed them in her jacket pocket. The two then went to the cooler and took three large cans and put them in Barnett’s purse, according to the affidavit.
The two then carried two drinks to the front counter. The clerk left the counter for a short time, and the two allegedly put four sandwiches into Barnett’s purse from the cooler near the front. Myers and Barnett also allegedly each stole an unknown item from the front counter. The video also reportedly showed Myers taking five Slim Jims from the front counter and putting them in his pocket.
All of this reportedly took place as the young boy watched the two. When the two were called to the station for questioning, they reportedly admitted to taking the items and provided statements. Myers reportedly said he was intoxicated and had no food in the house.
Myers allegedly stole hoagies, gum, and Slim Jims. Barnett allegedly stole hoagies, gum, and three cans of Monster energy drink.
The father of young boy was called by police and told of the situation. The total value of the items reportedly taken was $31.54, and is requested as restitution by the Uni-Mart.
Both Barnett and Myers have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 21 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.