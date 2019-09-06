PUNXSUTAWNEY – A Punxsutawney couple are facing charges of child endangerment after police and Children and Youth Services were called to their home on Aug. 23.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jason Lee Myers Sr., 42, of Punxsutawney including two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Police have also filed charges against Kayla Lynn Barnett, 29, of Punxsutawney, including two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children for the same incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, CYS has received information that two children, ages one and three, were living in abusive and unsanitary conditions at home. It was allegedly reported to CYS that the children were given unnecessary medication if they do not fall asleep, and are physically abused if they cry. It was also alleged that the living conditions have an odor, and have dirty diapers in the children’s rooms.
When police arrived at the home of Barnett and Myers Sr., they reported to have observed filthy conditions inside. They reported an odor coming from inside, and unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the home, including the children’s rooms. There was old food, dirty dishes, and mold throughout the kitchen. Police also reported power tools and sharp objects to be in easy access to either of the children.
Court documents also report an outdoor lock being on the outside of the 1-year-old’s room, with signs of frequent use around the lock.
Both children appeared to be untidy and dirty, and have heavily soiled diapers on. Officers reported a variety of wounds on the 3-year-old, including a blister on her food, red abrasions, and bruising on the middle of her back, which is an unusual area for a child to self inflict accidental injury. The 1-year-old also has a blister, and scarring from what appeared to be previous injuries.
Officers also learned from the CYS workers that both children allegedly had rashes from not being cleaned properly when having their diapers changed.
It was later learned by officers that one of the children suffered from severe tooth decay, and would need surgery for the decay.
According to the affidavit, both children were taken into emergency protective custody for their safety. They were transported by CYS to the police station, and later placed with a foster family.
Both Myers Sr. and Barnett have preliminary hearings scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock on Oct. 3.