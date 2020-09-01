PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple are facing charges of child endangerment following a home visit from a Children and Youth Services worker.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Brittney Pierce, 26, of Punxsutawney and David E. Pierce, 27, of Punxsutawney on Aug. 17 including 10 counts of child endangerment each.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a CYS worker conducted a home visit with a police officer on July 24. She reported having to knock on the door for 10 minutes before Brittney Pierce answered the door, and said she and David Pierce were sleeping.
The CYS worker noted that both female children were allegedly nude in the back room, and had nothing to drink. Seh also saw they had urinated around the room. When she walked into another room, she allegedly found the infant in a swing unsecured.
She took photos of the home showing soiled diapers, roller tobacco, broken furniture, moldy food, knives on the floor, and beer cans around the apartment. When she entered Pierce’s bedroom she found prescription pill bottles on the floor with no caps on them.
When asked how long the parents had been asleep with the children unsupervised, David Peirce said he went to sleep at 5 a.m. and Brittney Pierce said she went to sleep at noon, leaving all three children unsupervised for about five hours.
The CYS workers also had two welfare reports showing ongoing medical care neglect. One child has Torticollis, a problem involving the muscles of the neck, and Plagiocephaly, or flat head syndrome. Both parents have failed to seek proper medical care since the child was six months old.
The victim’s medical provider in Punxsutawney advised the Pierces to seek treatment at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, but they never returned after an appointment in January, 2019. They also allegedly scheduled physical therapy treatments for the child, and were provided health ride assistance to get to the appointments. They still have not had the child to any appointments or gotten proper treatment.
Both Brittney and David Pierce have preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.