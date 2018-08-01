STUMP CREEK — Family members are keeping the memory of a little boy alive by helping to grant the wishes of other children like him.
The Perry and Smith families held a fundraiser dinner for Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia July 14 at the Camouflage Inn in Stump Creek.
Ashton Smith had suffered from Pachygyria since he was born, and lived to be almost 9 years old, said his grandmother, Tracy Perry. They were told he would be lucky to see the age of 10.
Pachygyria is “a developmental condition due to abnormal migration of nerve cells in the developing brain and nervous system,” according to a definition of the rare disease.
Ashton was unable to walk, and although he knew people were around him, he couldn’t see them, Perry said.
“He had seizures and a pretty rough life,” she said, “ but he was the happiest man on the earth — no matter what he went through, he still smiled.”
The families presented Make-A-Wish with a check for $1,840 on July 23, said Punxsutawney Regional Manager Lindsey Herzing.
Ashton’s wish for a beach vacation was granted in 2014. He and his family traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he got to enjoy activities like swimming and sitting in the pilot’s seat of an airplane with his parents and siblings.
“The wish they granted was his favorite thing in the world,” Perry said. “That was the place he was happiest.”
The fundraiser was held around the time of Ashton’s birthday, June 14, and his passing, which was in May of last year, Perry said.
“That boy knew he was very, very loved — we made sure he knew that,” she said. “That’s what made him so happy through everything. We involved him in everything we did, even though he was in a wheelchair. He went on all of our family vacations.”
Pachygyria is a particularly difficult disease, because the child can’t let people know what’s wrong, Perry said.
“Doctors and nurses were amazed with what he could do throughout his life.”
Ashton’s family sees signs of his prescence every day, Perry says, through flying butterflies and cardinals all around them.
If there is any message they want people to take from the loss of Ashton, it’s that children with illnesses can’t be forgotten about or treated differently.
“No matter what’s wrong with your child, you make them the happiest they can be for as long as they’re going to be with you,” Perry said. “I don’t want anyone to forget children like that.”
It’s important to the family to contribute to Make-a-Wish to keep Ashton’s memory alive and help other children like him live the best life possible with the time they have.
“We want him to always be remembered, and we want to give other kids the same thing,” Perry said.
For more information, visit www.greaterpawv.wish.org.
