PUNXSUTAWNEY — Instead of gathering around their tree on Christmas morning, one Punxsutawney family left home to take gifts to local nursing homes.
The States family traveled to three different nursing homes on Christmas Day to share small stuffed animals as gifts with the residents. The family visited Am-Pm, Lane Avenue, and Sprankle personal care homes.
The first stop was Am-Pm, where the residents were eating lunch when they arrived. None of the residents knew they were coming, so it was a nice surprise to them. Getting the gifts was exciting for the residents.
The next stop was Lane Avenue. Bobbie States said receiving the gifts took some of the residents back to their childhood.
“There was one girl whose face was so lit up, and she was jumping up and down she was so happy,” States said. “She got a little TY lamb and she just loved it.”
The final stop was at Sprankle Personal Care Home to drop off a bag of toys with the staff there. States had about 40 gifts for each stop made by the family. After stopping at the three nursing homes, there were still some toys left so the family stopped at Sheetz on their way back home, and decided to give some of the gifts to the Sheetz workers. States said she walked into a full Sheetz and started wishing the workers a Merry Christmas, thanking them for working on a holiday, and giving them gifts.
“God used me in a way that I didn’t think he was going to. There’s a lot of people that don’t get any gifts,” States said.
They still had some left, so the family began handing them out to people stopping at Sheetz. One woman messaged States on Facebook later to tell her that her family doesn’t celebrate Christmas because they lost a child, and haven’t exchanged gifts lately, but she appreciated the act.
“You don’t know what people are going through, Christmas is a hard time for a lot of people,” States said. “Maybe next year, we’ll just do random acts instead with bags of gifts.”