PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Farmers Market kicked off the season with a nice turnout last Friday.
The farmers market is hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, and is the project of chamber member Susan Glessner, who said she saw a void in the community and wanted to fill it.
Glessner said the first year of the market went well, and she has already had more vendors reach out about participating this year. The biggest change was the location, having to move from North Jefferson Street to South Findley Street because of the recently opened CNB Bank.
“And that works out well, because a lot of the vendors want to work out of their pickup,” Glessner said.
There are about 30 vendors signed up for the summer, but not all were present for the first week. Many of those not present sell produce, and have not started harvesting yet.
Other vendors who did set up for the first week offered items like baked goods, starter plants, flowers, meat and pet items. She said a few of the vendors had even sold out of some of their product by 11 a.m.
“I’m pleased that there’s this many, and people will come to see what’s here. It’s good for the town,” Glessner said.
The full list of vendors who signed up for the market this season includes:
- The Soapy Goat – soap, lotions, etc.
- The Flour Pot – cookies, etc.
- Obsessive Apparel – clothing and accessories
- 3 Ponds Farm – produce
- Wild Blue Farm and Bakery – cheesecake, scones, cookies, etc.
- Blackberry & Sage Market – natural products
- Punxsutawney Garden Club – representing local greenhouses
- Ain’t Junk N Grand at The Nomadic Trading Co
- IUP Academy of Culinary Arts – baked goods, etc.
- CC Trade City Market – organic products
- Pink Penguin Purses and Accessories – homemade bags
- Sylvia & Rebecca –canned goods
- Bob Michael – honey
- Cookies & More (Marilyn Jobes) – cookies, etc.
- Bob Vesnesky – knives, bandanas, books, variety
- James McKendree – blueberries
- Emily Hixson – flowers and arrangements
- Janie Lowry – pasta, bread
- Gary Buffington – maple syrup
- Brian Horner – produce
- Pearleen Spicher – produce, flowers
- Rolling Acres Farm (David Byler) –produce
The market is held Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, a time selected to avoid overlapping with other farm markets in the area. The best Friday last year, Glessner said, there were 20 vendors at the market.
“I think this is good. It’s a start for the first one, and with the unpredictable weather,” she said. “The rain has held off, so we’ve been lucky.”
Other chamber members supporting the farm market said Glessner had put together the market all on her own, and done a great job with it.
“We hope whenever customers come to the farmers market, that they will go to the other businesses in town, or anywhere. Not necessarily downtown, but somewhere. That it will help them also. And it’s nice to see people out and about also,” Glessner said.
She explained a farmers market was something she had wanted to start for this reason, and to bring back the event which hadn’t been in the town for a while. She also said COVID-19 was a factor in starting the market last year, hoping to give people a way to leave the house and safely shop.
“Last year, people said they were so happy to be able to get out and not have to worry, because it is out in the open,” Glessner said. “And people still wear masks, and a lot of people are vaccinated now.”