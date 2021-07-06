PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Festival in the Park came to a close over the weekend, but not before going out with a bang.
The last full day of the festival was Saturday, beginning with the Punxsutawney Historical Society’s Walk Through History, and a bike cruise in the morning.
The bands started at 3 p.m. with Darkwater Duo, Andrew Mack at 5 p.m. and ending with a packed Barclay Square to hear 7 Mile Run at 7 p.m. People squeezed their chairs all around the stage and filled the park to the edges of the fence.
Similar to how the festival started, it concluded Saturday night with local veterans walking the flags into the park. All the veterans present were invited to walk with the flag as it was taken to the stage, and for the firing of a cannon.
The true end of the festival didn’t come until the fireworks Sunday night. The fireworks kicked off at 9:30 p.m. set off on Indiana Hill. This year’s display was sponsored by Gemmell Construction and Fetterman Auto Body and Rentals.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is going to have a lost and found bin set up at the chamber office on Monday for anyone who thinks they might have lost something while attending the festival.