PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce heard from many interested community members during a public meeting for planning a new Punxsutawney festival to be held in Barclay Square next year.
Chamber leaders say they hope many of the community members will be willing to step up to be part of committees to ensure the new festival is what the town wants it to be.
“If they already paid somebody, and they don’t get their money back, we’re not asking them for another payment. So, we’re going to have to suck that up and hopefully make enough money to cover that cost,” Bob Cardamone, Chamber director, said.
The cost to the food vendors is going to be kept the same as the festival in previous years. The Chamber is looking at changing the prices for the non-food vendors, however.
“One thing we’re trying to do is encourage people to come, again primarily artisans and crafters... We’re hoping they’ll do demonstrations and keep people entertained and create interest,” Cardamone said.
Some of those in attendance voiced opinions about multiple vendors selling the same product. One suggestion made was to allow participation by only one vendor per product, and use a first come first served basis. Since the Chamber is going to be using the park, the sidewalks, and Harmon Field, it was suggested more than one vendor might be allowed, if the vendors didn’t all want to be in the park.
The park is the most popular location among the vendors at present. If the Chamber does decide to spread vendors among each of the locations, vendors will know before the event where they will be located.
Chamber officials said they also do not want to block vendors who have participated in festivals in the park in years past, particularly those who have been participating for more than 20 years. They plan to give returning vendors priority for locations. Organizers are still trying to work out how best to position all the vendors, and will have a better idea once all the interested vendors have been booked for next year.
Cardamone also said the event will be called “The Festival in the Park,” because a name needed to be locked down quickly and organizers wanted it to be clear where the celebration would be held.
“There were certain key words we were trying to keep out of that, and we also wanted to make it clear where it was going to be if there’s competing festivals going on. I’m not sure if they’ll be going on the same time or not...” Cardamone said of naming the festival.
“If we get lots of activities going on in Punxsutawney, what’s wrong with that?” Cardamone said of the possibility of there being two festivals.