PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney fire departments had a busy day earlier this week with two fully involved structure fires and helping with two forest fires in Indiana County on Monday. Their efforts were recognized by the Punxsutawney Borough Council Tuesday.
Monday started with a house fire in Walston at about 8 a.m., leaving a local man displaced there, according to Punxsutawney Fire Chief Paul Hense. There were also two dogs in the house, and one did not survive, Hense said. The man from this home has family who is helping take care of him.
All three of the Punxsutawney fire departments responded to this fire, along with McCalmont Township and Big Run.
Stations then went to Indiana for two major forest fires in the Glen Campbell area, according to Hense. While there, stations from DuBois were in Jefferson County for standby. At about 2:30 p.m. the second structure fire call came in.
“They had standbys in their stations, which thank God they did,” Hense said.
Hense believes there were about nine stations called to the fire, including those called for additional standby.
The second fire was at 212 East Liberty St. Hense was the first on scene, saying the building was fully involved already when he got there. The building housed four apartments with eight people living there; four males, three females, and one six-month old child. Everyone made it out of the building OK, but there were four cats lost in the fire, Hense said.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the fire was the result of a carelessly discarded lit cigarette. The fire originated on the exterior of the front porch. The estimated damages total $200,000.
“I personally, and I think everyone here on this council… want to thank our firemen for the job they did yesterday, and they continue to do everyday,” said Michele Lorenzo, council president.
She also said she would help anyway she could, and asked the town to also reach out and help those displaced. Several people attending the meeting also spoke up to say they had connections either with some of those in need, or had items that could be donated to them.
“The Salvation Army and the Red Cross came,” Hense said. “The red cross is taking care of them.”
He said there wasn’t much worth salvaging once the fire was out. This fire also damaged a Comcast utility pole. Hense said this fire had a huge start, and the departments had to call “mayday” and retreat at one point because the fire was too large.
“We had an excellent response from mutual aid and all three companies considering the time of day. We had enough manpower to start an initial attack, but we did have one incident that the fire got too intense and I worried it was going to backdraft. We had to have an emergency evacuation.”
He said this is not a common occurrence, but when it comes to fires “you never know, every situation is different.” He said there is a procedure that all the air horns blow and the county sends an emergency alert. Someone goes to the front door and makes sure everyone gets out before they back off.