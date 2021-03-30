PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church held its first “Easter Eggstravaganza” on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming holiday while teaching children the Bible story behind this day.
Punxsutawney First UMC was appointed a new pastor last July, Steve Gruver, who along with his wife, decided to host the event as a way to reach out to the community. Steve and Elizabeth Gruver have had a difficult time meeting and interacting with the community outside of the church since their arrival because of the pandemic.
“It’s such a weird thing to be moved in the middle of the pandemic,” Elizabeth Gruver said.
Most of their friends and family have been excited about the Gruvers’ relocation to Punxsutawney, and the Gruvers said many of them are planning visits to see the famous town and Punxsutawney Phil.
“It’s an activity to reach out to the community, especially following being shut down, we wanted to be able to open our doors again and be able to welcome families and kids, and do something to celebrate the true meaning of Easter,” Elizabeth Gruver said.
The pair agreed they wanted to give the children an opportunity to do something fun and teach the meaning of Easter.
“We wanted to give the families in our community an opportunity to connect with each other and give the kids an opportunity to have some fun,” Steve said.
The event was well attended, with volunteers from the church recording 48 children in attendance and 50 parents joining them.
“We’re real happy with that coming out of the pandemic,” Steve said.
“People are still, and understandably so, being cautious and careful. We just feel like it’s just one way we can connect,” Elizabeth said.
To start the event, everyone gathered in the sanctuary to watch an animated video explaining the Bible story of Easter. From there, the children were split into two groups for the next activities. Half the children went upstairs to the children rooms for an indoor Easter egg hunt, while the rest remained in the sanctuary for games and activities.
Halfway through, the groups switched so the second half could hunt for eggs. Each of the egg bags were collected after the egg hunt so volunteers could add an extra surprise into each of their bags.
Everyone gathered back in the front room of the church to hear another story about the tradition of Easter. The volunteers used a set of eggs made especially for the story called “resurrection eggs” that each contained an item used in the story.
After this story, the children and parents had pizza provided by the church before getting their egg bags back to finish out the day.