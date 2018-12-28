PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pets and people gathered at the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge #954 for pictures with Santa, Christmas festivities and most importantly, supporting a good “paws” cause.
The fifth annual Animal Rescue Benefit was held Dec. 8, with all proceeds benefiting “Just Us for the Animals” — a spay, neuter and foster organization operated out of Punxsutawney and New Bethlehem.
Melodie Petrovsky, who works at the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge and is also a JUFTA volunteer, said this is the year’s biggest fundraiser for both the Moose and the animals. Almost $30,000 has been raised over the past five years.
The event included several festivities, such as pet pictures with Santa Claus, a “meet and greet” with adoptable pets, musical entertainment and a gift basket raffle, offering more than 150 donated items.
Founder and JUFTA foster parent Lynn Porada said it started out as an affordable spay and neuter clinic for pet owners in 2013, but became a foster service, too, along the way.
This year’s benefit raised almost $7,000, she said, which is almost a match to last year’s proceeds.
“The event was amazing, and it was a great night,” she said. “The work that goes into raising that much is exhausting. We had a very good turnout.”
The work of JUFTA volunteers never seems to slow down, Porada says.
“As we were winding down from a busy year, we were asked to help a mentally-challenged man from Brookville by taking in his 21 unfixed, unvetted cats,” she said. “He was being evicted, and nobody was able to help.”
Right now, JUFTA has about 30 kittens in foster homes from the summertime, and 19 new ones to spay or neuter, vet and rehome, Porada said. They also have Diesel, a Pit Bull foster, available for adoption.
“Even though we are not a shelter, we always try to find a way,” she said. “The cats were going to be thrown out on the streets.”
People can help by making monetary donations, sponsoring a spay and neuter clinic, becoming a foster, donating cat litter or cat food or just attending a fundraiser, Porada said.
For more information, visit the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com to find out how to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.