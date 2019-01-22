PUNXSUTAWNEY — Upcoming Punxsutawney fundraisers will help people take a “splash” into a good community cause.
The Punxsutawney Eagles will host a fundraiser to benefit the George C. Brown Community Pool at 8 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a silent auction.
The concert will feature “Boomhower,” a Jefferson County band consisting of four members — Kevin Byars, Jake Smith, Dean Puleio and Derek Geist.
The group that runs the George C. Brown Community Pool on Cypress Street goes by “SPLASH” — Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole,” said Co-Chair Denise Geist, who also works in the Punxsutawney Area School District.
The pool is in its 20th year, Geist says, so the volunteers are aiming to host 20 fundraisers throughout the year.
Even during the winter months, fundraisers are held in order to provide all the sunny-day services the pool offers throughout the summer.
George C. Brown had the idea to build a pool in Punxsutawney in 1928, Geist says. Unfortunately, he died before his vision became a reality, but the pool opened under his name in 1929.
The facility was previously ran by the PASD, Geist says, and is now run by Punxsutawney Borough. When the school district announced they wanted to close the pool, volunteers gathered and decided to keep it open.
SPLASH pays for the water, wages and expenses, Geist says. There are about 10 volunteers overall, all of whom have one thing in common — a passion for the pool and the memories it brings back.
“We grew up there,” Geist says. “My mom grew up there. Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, not everyone had a pool in the backyard. The town kids just walked to the pool and we spent the day there.”
Geist also worked there as a lifeguard in the summers, and when she had children, they worked there, too.
“For a lot of the volunteers, that was our childhood, and our children’s childhood,” she said. “It means a lot to us, and it’s a great part of our community.”
During the summer, the pool is open every day, for at least six hours a day, she says. They aim to hire between 12 and 18 lifeguards. Geist runs the concession stand herself.
Each year, the pool also hosts a “dog swim” session after the pool closes for the season, Geist says, which is a very popular activity for pet owners.
Build a Phil
Some other George C. Brown Community Pool fundraisers include a “Build a Phil” event at the Playhouse Children’s Center from 6:30-9 p.m. on Feb. 1, and 8 a.m. until sell out on Feb. 2.
Instead of making a “Build a Bear” traditional stuffed animal, children can make their own Punxsutawney Phil souvenir with a groundhog t-shirt and top hat for $25.
A “color run” for SPLASH is also hosted on Memorial Day.
For more information, visit the George C. Brown Community Pool’s Facebook page or the “Parks & Recreation” section at www.punxsutawneyboro.com.
