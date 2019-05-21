PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Findley Cemetery Committee is involved with a project to improve the base of the cemetery’s flagpole in order to raise awareness for the veterans buried there.
Butch Troutman, chairman of the committee, said there are veterans from as long ago as the civil war buried in the cemetery and the group believes they deserve to be honored.
“There’s veterans buried at the cemetery, Civil War on down. I figured we could get some awareness for some of these old cemeteries that are left unattended,” Troutman said.
Troutman said he decided to take on the project and coordinated with committee member Dena Taylor to get started. Taylor formulated the design of the project. She said the design was pretty standard and worked well, despite adjustments that had to be made.
“It is a pretty standard design. Bricklayers have used this design for a long time. We had to modify it a bit for the site, as the base of the flagpole isn’t quite square. We took what we basically wanted to do and adjusted it to fit the bricks that we had. The bricks we had were old and weren’t all the same size. We had a bit of fudging to do,” Taylor said.
Troutman and Taylor dug out a foundation for the bricks and filled the area with sand to make it level. The bricks were donated by Roger Steele from the renovation that his son and daughter-in-law completed to open their business, Leila Jo’s Cafe.
Troutman is currently seeking help from a veteran’s group to purchase a flag for the flag pole and to repair the apparatus used to raise and lower the flag.
“My goal is to get a flag flying over there. Nobody seems to claim the pole to put a flag. That’s why we are doing this, to raise a little bit of awareness. If what we did brings awareness to any unattended cemeteries it will be worth the effort,” Troutman said.