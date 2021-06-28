PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival wrapped up a successful event on Saturday.
Friday brought many families out to the festival for the children’s obstacle race as the last children’s contest to participate in.
Children were broken up into three age groups, 2-5 years old, 6-8 years old and 9 years old and up. The 2-5 year-olds had to crawl under the hurdle while the rest of the children had to jump over it.
Everyone was timed, and the fastest three times in each age division were the winners. The winners of the contest were as follows:
2-5 year olds
- First place, Kylee Krouse
- Second place, Aniyla DuBois
- Third place Claire Mabila
6-8 year olds
- First place, Zander Rogers
- Second place, Cayden Lindsen
- Third place, C.J. Saxton
9 years old and up
- First Place, Brock Smith
- Second place, Sophia Shaffer
- Third place, Jet Riley
The rest of the festival included the last couple of shows by T.J. Hill Magic, and the Dinosaur Show. The festival concluded with the final music act, Don’t Back Down, a Tom Petty tribute band playing Saturday night.