PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival is underway this week at Yoder’s Antique Mall, in the field to the left of the store, with plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family.
There is a mechanical bull to ride, a bounce house, face painting and plenty more fun for children to enjoy.
For those planning to go to the festival later this week, there are still several events to catch.
Thursday
- The children’s hula hoop contest will be held at 10 a.m.
- Billy Heh will perform at noon and 2:30 p.m.
- Dinosaur Show will be at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- The Large Flowerheads will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Friday
- The children’s obstacle course will be held at 10 a.m.
- TJ Hill Magic will perform at noon and 2:30 p.m. and strolling magic will follow.
- Dinosaur Show will be at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Presley and Taylor will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
- TJ Hill Magic will perform at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and strolling magic will follow.
- Dinosaur Show will be at noon and 3 p.m.
- Cody Eagle of American Idol will perform at 1 p.m.
- Don’t Back Down (Tom Petty tribute) will perform at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
There are also a few vendors set up in the field selling a variety of goods, and some food stands are set up like J&J Funnel Cakes, Fry Zone and Angela’s Cookies.
Festival Phil has also been making a lot of appearances around the festival grounds, and taking photos with children. The final day of the festival is Saturday for those still planning to attend.