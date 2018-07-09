PUNXSUTAWNEY — Last week marked 52 years of success and community togetherness for the town of Punxsutawney and all its fans.
The 7-day-long Groundhog Festival wrapped up on Saturday with performances by Steeltown Cowboy and Jeff Krick Jr. & The Spinouts.
Throughout the on-and-off rain and shine, organizers say everyone had a good time. The longstanding traditional event still brought in thousands of people to see Punxsutawney Phil’s famous hometown.
Punxstuawney Phil himself was seen dancing around the Barclay Square Memorial Park stage many days throughout the week, dressed in his “Festive Phil” shirt, of course, while also stopping frequently to take pictures with fans.
Children enjoyed face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy and everything else a festival offers.
Each year, the festival includes many things — fireworks on the Fourth of July, several musical groups and daily performances, and almost 80 food and street vendors.
Groundhog Festival Committee members also gear many of the events toward children, including an adorable diaper derby, tractor pull, scooter races and youth entertainment bands.
The festival first began in 1966, featuring a safe environment for families to enjoy a variety of entertainment outlets. It has since become a tourist attraction and community-wide celebration, said Festival Committee General Chairman Roger Steele. It’s also a way for local groups, businesses and organizations to come together and support one another.
Steele says this event wouldn’t be possible without such a dedicated and passionate festival committee and ongoing community support that began months ago to bring this year’s event to fruition.
In just a few months, the committee will begin meeting and planning for next year’s festivities, and the cycle will begin all over again — and organizers wouldn’t have it any other way.
