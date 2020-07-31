PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of Punxsutawney locals are taking on the task of beautifying and maintaining the North Findley Street Veteran’s Cemetery in anticipation of an upcoming celebration.
Bob Lott, a member of the Punxsutawney VFW and Rotary Club, said he is hoping to create a long-lasting group that will revitalize and continue to maintain the cemetery for many years. He was inspired to begin this task because of one man who has been buried in the cemetery for nearly 200 years.
Lott said next March will be the 200th anniversary of the death of Hugh McKee, who he believes to be the first revolutionary soldier buried in the cemetery. His wife is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who will be celebrating McKee as the National Patriot of the Year next year.
“No one has been buried there in about 100 years, but people still put flags on the graves,” Lott said.
With this impending celebration, Lott thought it would be nice to do something at the cemetery. He is also a member of the Punxsutawney Rotary, and believed he could offer grant money from the group for a project.
When he approached the Rotary president, she had not picked a project for this year yet, and was on board with helping the cemetery in anticipation of the celebration next year.
Lott would like the cemetery project to be long-term. He was told that periodically a group comes along to do improvements at the cemetery, and it eventually fizzles out. He would like to set up recurring funds to benefit the cemetery and upkeep.
“I’m trying to reach out to organizations and try to get some commitment out of them for annual donations to help with perpetual care,” Lott said.
He attended the July council meeting to talk about his plans with the council, because he believes the borough owns the cemetery, but could not confirm this.
“When you look at the deed on who owns it, it says it’s owned by ‘cemetery,’ but back in 1976, there was a Cemetery Association, and it was turned over the borough,” Lott said.
A week before he attended the meeting, a storm brought a large limb down in the cemetery and smashed some of the headstones. Lott went out with the intention of trying to clean the mess up, but found someone was already there.
“The borough was already there with about 10 people working to get rid of this thing. I thought we probably could not come up with an organization that could do that kind of work,” Lott said.
Part of this is because the borough has the equipment to be able to clean up a mess the size of what the limb made. He has also been working with Attorney Jeff Lundy, who wrote a book about Captain Little, who is buried in the cemetery.
Lundy advised him against creating a cemetery association, because those are typically for active cemeteries.
So far, Lott has 10 different organizations interested that came to the first meeting. The next meeting about the cemetery will be on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the VFW in Punxsutawney.