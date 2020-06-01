PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of Punxsutawney women are seeing their hard work come to fruition as American Hero banners were hung around Puxsutawney just in time for Memorial Day last week.
The fundraising and planning for the hero banners was undertaken by a group of about 18 local women who call themselves the Lemon Drops. They graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1970, and reconnected for friendship and philanthropy.
They had donated to the clock restoration project, and often donated baskets for fundraisers around town. Securing the banners is the largest project they have undertaken so far.
When the group began looking into securing the hero banners, they knew they wanted them to be larger than the banners they saw in surrounding communities.
"We wanted them the same size as the Chamber of Commerce banners," Joan Beck said. "We didn't want them small, and they wouldn't have allowed us to have them bigger."
With the larger size and likely higher price in mind, the group didn’t expect to sell many banners initially. They said the City of DuBois had only sold about 65 in its first offering. The Lemon Drops managed to sell 145 banners initially.
“When we met with the lady in DuBois, she said their first run they did 63, and they did police, EMTs, firemen,” Suzanne Shumaker said. “We just strictly stayed with veterans.”
The Lemon Drops had been planning to have a preview party for the community to view the banners before they were hung. The coronavirus shutdown led to the ultimate cancellation of those plans.
Local vendors were used for as much of the work as possible. The banners were printed at Standard Pennant. Beck said the Punxsutawney Chamber was a big help as well, scanning photos for the banners.
The women all proofed each of the banners to make sure there were no misspellings on any of them.
With one final push, the group gathered volunteers and found businesses willing to provide bucket trucks to help them get the banners hung.
“When we started this… no one wanted to take on the project, so as a group we did,” Debi Meneely said.