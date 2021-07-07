PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society works hard to make the history of the town fun and interesting by hosting events throughout the year.
The most recent event was a history walk held during Festival in the Park week. The walk consisted of about 12 stops around Barclay Square to hear from re-enactors playing the role of an important person in the town’s early history.
This was the second time the historical society has done a walk around the square, but this walk had different characters from the first.
“All of these characters had a connection to the park, and all of them had, if you caught it, connections with each other. They tell a story, and it was multigenerational connections,” said Shirley Sharp, the volunteer coordinator at the society.
She said they have already asked all their volunteer re-enactors to do the walk again in October.
She said in the past the society has done a similar walk up Cranberry Alley, a walk around Millionaires Row, and several others in the fall they called “spirit walks.”
The society also has a genealogy department that people can sign up for an appointment to do research on the society’s computer. Sharp said they have most of the information on the computer now, but they only have one public computer so making an appointment is necessary.
Sharp said everyone who works at the society is a volunteer, there are no paid workers. Everyone who played characters on the walks were volunteers as well. Some of them came from the Theater Arts Guild who have made themselves available when the society needs actors.
The society often acts as a warming station for visitors during Groundhog Day, and has historical exhibits set up. The society is located in the Lattimer House at 400 W. Mahoning St. and the Bennis House at 401 W. Mahoning St. The Bennis House is closed at this time.
“We have a large meeting room that we turn into the warming station where people can come in and recharge their cell phones, and we provide hot chocolate and groundhog cookies,” Sharp said.
The society is a nonprofit organization and accepts donations. Recently volunteers started selling tiles to be placed on the wall of the Coal Memorial, and are raising money to build the Coal Memorial Wall at 404 W. Mahoning St. This memorial is to honor those who worked in the coal industry in fields such as railroad, mining, coke making, and ancillary services.
Lattimer House currently houses the Groundhog Day Museum, Griffiths Galleries featuring works of legacy artists, the gift shop, and the genealogical research library.