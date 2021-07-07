PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society held an informative walk Saturday during the Festival in the Park to share details of the 200-year history of Barclay Square.
The walk consisted of about 12 stops with volunteers acting as historical characters who told their stories about life in Punxsutawney at each site. All of the stops were placed around Barclay Square, some utilizing the historical buildings.
Each of the characters had volunteered with the historical society to play the part of a historical figure and read a script that had been crafted by the society based on town history, old journal entries, and many hours of research.
Many of the stops and historical figures’ lives and stories began to overlap by the end of the walk, and a better picture of Punxsutawney’s early days was created.
“There are so many stories about the park… We looked at what personalities had what stories to tell,” said Shirley Sharp of the historical society.
Those featured on the walk spoke and interacted with the tour groups as if they were back in the time period each character represented.
The first stop on the walk was to see Mayor Richard Alexander playing the role of Rev. David Barclay, one of the founders of Punxsutawney. He talked about buying land, and the vision of the original town layout which Barclay played a large role in making.
“You can find me around town, just ask for ‘Grandpa Barclay.’ Most of the children in this town are my grandchildren,” Alexander said. “I predict this town is going to be prosperous. You can become one of the first owners of one of these lots.”
From there it was to see Thomas Troutman as Charles Gaskill, a land agent who sold plots of land for $1.50 per acre around the area.
“I decided… I would build myself my own cottage, and that’s where we have Rose Cottage, my very first residence that I built here in Jefferson County,” Troutman said.
Some other notable historical figures represented on the walk were William Campbell, who was the general store owner and bought a large portion of the land from the Barclay Estate; Susannah Jennings, who operated the Jennings House where the Pantall hotel sits today; Edith Beck, the first town librarian; and Margaret Campbell Little Depp, who was the daughter of William Campbell, Civil War widow of Captain Little, and a business woman with a bonnet business in town. She later married William Depp who helped build the Pantall Hotel.
A common phrase from many of the early figures was to come visit them up at the North Findley Street Cemetery where they and their families could be found.
“That’s my story, I’d like you to come visit me sometime if your up to it. I’m up in the Findley Street Cemetery with my wife, William Campbell’s the name,” said Joseph Hetrick.
Many of their stories wound together, with characters mentioning some of the same people who all played major roles in the early development of the town. The walk brought to life the historical figures of the town, sharing the history in an engaging way through the voices of those who lived there in the first days of Punxsutawney.
This is not the first time the historical society has put on such a walk, and they are considering holding the same walk with the same scripts again for anyone who couldn’t attend. They have held walks with different characters and stories in the past, and called it “spirits walks.”