PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce held the first Mahoning Market of the season on Friday, filling a section of North Jefferson Street with vendors.
This will be a weekly market held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Susan Glessner said the chamber chose this time to avoid overlapping with some of the other markets in surrounding communities.
“Farmers markets have been tried before, it’s been a few years, and since a lot of places aren’t open, we thought this was a good idea,” Glessner said.
The Mahoning Market is not just a farmers market but a community market. There is clothing, food, and farmers set up along the street.
Susan Glessner, a member of the Chamber of Commerce board, arranged and attended the market. She said the chamber had already been contacted by several other interested vendors for the upcoming markets.
“We wanted the people to be here, but then we wanted them to go patronize the other businesses in town,” Glessner said.
There were 10 total vendors set up, two short of the expected number because of the excessive heat this week.
Janet Huber of 3 Ponds Farm was one of the vendors set up this week. Her farm is in Rossiter, and she typically travels to Indiana to participate in their market. She was so excited to have a market closer to home to set up at.
“We have a farm right on Hemlock Lake Road, and it’s nice because when people see our banner and say ‘where is that?’ because I always sold at Indiana because there was no farmer’s market here,” Huber said.
She said she had sold quite a bit, selling completely out of peas. She and several other vendors said the first hour of the morning had been the busiest. Huber believes this was because people were curious, and because of the heat later in the morning.