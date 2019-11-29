PUNXSUTAWNEY — Holiday activities will be prevalent in Punxsutawney for the next few weeks with Home for the Holidays events approaching.
Holiday cheer will be kicked off with the Home for the Holidays parade Saturday at 6 p.m. Roads will be closed for the parade at 5:15 p.m. Floats and parade units will be judged for most entertaining, most original, best lighting, sound quality, and overall.
Following the parade the Rotary Club will hold a lighting of the trees in Barclay Square. There will also be fireworks immediately following. Santa Claus will be at the Eagles Lodge enjoying cookies after the parade.
On Dec. 7 Punxsutawney will celebrate with Mistletoe Madness from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event encourages downtown shopping and vendors. Santa will be in the Chamber of Commerce office from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Holly Tour to benefit the Weather Discovery Center will be Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m. This will be a chance to tour some of the beautiful houses and churches around Punxsutawney. Tickets for this event can be found at the Weather Discovery Center, Laska’s Pizza, and The Chamber of Commerce.
Holidays in the Park will take place on Dec. 14 in Barclay Square from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Santa will be in the park to meet with children, along with other characters the Chamber is bringing. Food and drink will be available from vendors like The Serene Bean and Kountry Bumpkins Kettle Corn. Carolers will sing Christmas classics throughout the day.
The library will also have several children’s activities planned for the day for a break from the cold outside. There will be card designing, make a snowflake, and plenty of holiday activity sheets.