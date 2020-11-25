PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade has been canceled for this weekend, but Santa will still be coming to Barclay Square on Saturday evening.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Punxsutawney Eagles Club came to the mutual decision because of a lack of parade entries and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The chamber also worked with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, and decided they will still have Santa Claus arrive in town that night.
“We want to thank everyone for their continued support for the parade, and thank the Eagles for always sponsoring our parade and helping us with it,” said Katie Laska, chamber president. “Next year we will have a bigger parade and bigger fireworks.”
Santa will ride through Main Street to Barclay Square, and the VFW will carry the flag to the park with Santa. Santa will arrive just before the lighting of the trees in the Circle of Trees by Rotary Club. The tree-lighting ceremony will be Saturday at 6 p.m.
There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap at the park, but he will be giving out some candy bars to the children while he’s there.
With the parade being canceled there also won’t be any vendors or activities in the park during the day like the chamber was planning. There also will not be any fireworks this year.
“Since we won’t have a parade, there won’t be any fireworks. It was just an expense we didn’t want to have without having anything else going on,” Laska said.
She said many people were upset about the cancellation because this is the 30th year for the parade and celebration, but with the lack of participation it wasn’t going to be worth the risk.
The chamber also asks that everyone use their own discretion and be safe when coming to town for Santa and the tree lighting. They recommend wearing masks and doing whatever makes someone feel safe while out and about.