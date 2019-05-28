PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents came together to honor the fallen on Monday during American Legion Post 62’s Memorial Day Service.
Jefferson and Indiana County State Representative Cris Dush spoke on his time during the military. He said Memorial Day is special as it is a day to honor the fallen.
“Memorial Day is unique. For those of us who served and are still here, this isn’t our day. This is a day to remember those who wrote that check up to and including their very lives. They actually paid that price. They are family members who will never be there with their families and have the opportunity to build on memories. They went into harms way for us. They did that because of what this nation was founded on. That’s what they went into battle for. That is what this day is for. We enjoy so many freedoms in this nation. They are the reason we can enjoy them. This isn’t a day about picnics. This is a day of remembrance,” Dush said.
American Legion Post 62 Commander Chris Maze related the story of Maj. Brent Taylor, who served two tours in Iraq before falling in Afghanistan. He said Taylor and many who serve, chose to serve.
“Maj. Taylor did not need to serve in the military. Even though many soldiers were conscripted into service, there is always a way out to avoid danger. Labels that we hurl today like Republican or Democrat matter little when facing machine gun fire or charging a beach,” said Maze. “Politics are irrelevant to a family that hears the words ‘we regret to inform you.’ We continue to lose heroes every day. Regardless of their age, to their families they are forever young, healthy and strong.”
One million American men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice since the American Revolution, said Maze.
“They all died so we can enjoy the things we love,” Maze said. “We gather here today to honor the memory of our fallen warriors who have given everything for their country. We are reminded that in every generation there will be brave men and women who will step forward to take the oath of allegiance, willing to fight and die for the sake of freedom. As Americans, we need to remember that freedom is not free. It is only possible because our heroes have paid the highest price. Maj.Taylor called on us to be unified. Considering the sacrifice he and others like him have made, it’s the least we can do for them.”
American Legion Post 62 Auxilliary Americanism Chairman Pat Rougeux paid tribute to the Gold Star parents. She defined a Gold Star parent as any parent who has lost a son or daughter in active duty service to the military. She said Post 62 has had nine gold star mothers as members of the auxiliary. She asked God to give them rest.
Post 62 Auxiliary President Deb Rougeux awarded the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary Americanism awards to Danielle Anthony and Blake Burkett of the Punxsutawney Christian School and Kaylee Guidice and Jake Henretta of the Punxsutawney Area High School. She said the award is given to the eighth grade boy and girl that are nominated by their teachers for their honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service and Americanism.