PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital hosted a women’s health fair on Thursday evening to bring attention to all aspects of women’s health.
The event consisted of tables with resources and information, and an evening full of mini presentations that covered a wide range of health topics geared toward women.
“We tried to make sure it wasn’t just specifically OBGYN topics, so we covered things like heart health as well,” Katie Donald said, the hospital’s public relations representative.
The speakers for the talks were all hospital staff members who specialize in different health fields. Topics covered included preventative testing, mental health and stress management, healthy eating and diabetes, menopause, prenatal care, and heart health and sleep.
Susan Montag, a primary care and pulmonologist, spoke of heart health and sleep.
“Women die more from heart disease than they do from breast cancer and lung cancer,” Montag said. “Once women hit menopause, they have the same risk factors as men, and we don’t really think about that.”
The hospital also offered free flu shots during the event. There were also free “goodie bags” of information for everyone who attended. Donald said the hospital plans to offer the event annually.
“It’s a good event to bring awareness to women’s health,” Donald said. “It’s good just to increase awareness and education in the community and the region, what to be looking for, what services are provided here.”
Donald said there was a steady flow of people stopping by the health fair, and she was happy with the turnout.