PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Hospital soon will open an inpatient substance abuse withdrawal management service.
This program will assist victims of the opioid addiction crisis around the area with a unique hospital service, BreakThru, to focus on the specific medical needs of patients taking the first steps to recovery in the safe, comfortable, and confidential hospital environment.
BreakThru is a program by TriTanium Solutions that bases treatment on addiction being a lifelong struggle that needs lifelong medical and behavior management to maintain a healthy life. Patients in withdrawal are medically stabilized and managed through their symptoms like any other patient. BreathThru is not a program to treat addiction. BreakThru establishes a collaborative effort between the hospital and community addiction treatment providers to establish a personalized discharge plan. Once withdrawal has been medically managed, patients are referred to the proper recovery programs. Clients are followed for one year to determine recovery outcomes.
“Our community has seen firsthand the impact of addiction. We are hopeful that our efforts to enhance our services will offer new local resources to patients and families affected by this devastating disease,” said Daniel D. Blough, chief executive officer of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Patients often suffer a range of symptoms related to withdrawal and anxiety and pain, to more serious and life-threatening conditions. Treating these symptoms helps ensure effective medical results and sets a patient up for successful outpatient recovery. BreakThru has experienced an 86 percent success rate in achieving recovery and a more than 90 percent patient satisfaction.
“Addiction is a disease. It is a disease of the brain. When you’re in withdrawal your brain and your body are both sick.” said Sandy Bond, director of operations with TriTanium.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports the Pennsylvania age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths increased by 16.9 percent from 2016 to 2017. Punxsutawney Area Hospital conducts a community health needs assessment each year, and the fourth goal on the list is to position the hospital and community to respond to the national opioid crisis.
“We have to answer the call. What are we as a society doing?” Bond said. “What we do is a small niche in the continuum of care.”
Patients of the BreakThru program are all voluntary. Patient cases are reviewed by the BreakThru staff for medical necessity, severity of withdrawal, and benefits of treatment. They will schedule an appointment for direct admission, and average stay is about three days. The service will then assist in the transition to the next phase of recovery after discharge. This is where the partnership of community addiction resources becomes important.
“We create a confidential and comfortable option for people who want to break the cycle of substance abuse,” said Laura Outlaw, Chief Operating Officer, TriTanium Solutions. “Our care model is based on medical evidence and has been shown to be highly effective in helping people manage a safe and comfortable withdrawal, the first step of the recovery process.”