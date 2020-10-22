PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Police Chief Matt Conrad introduced K-9 officer Fury as the newest member of the department during last week’s borough council meeting.
Fury is Conrad’s dog who recently completed his training for narcotics and handler protection. Previously, Fury trained and worked with the Pinecreek Search and Rescue dog team. He trained with them from 20 months old, and has a good tracking base already. He is now retired from there to work exclusively as the Punxsutawney Police Dog.
“Early next year we’re going to start tracking, but we’re going to do that here. Hopefully by early next year we’ll have him certified in tracking,” Conrad said. “And we should be able to certify pretty quickly with it. Hopefully he remembers.”
Fury trained in Olean, New York at Philips Command Dogs for nine weeks, the same facility where DuBois City Police had their dog trained. Following this training, Conrad went to New York to complete two weeks of handler training with Fury, totaling 11 weeks of training.
“We’re still fundraising. Our car is in the process of being outfitted right now. It’s a $60,000 investment in up front cost,” Conrad said.
The cost covers the training and the car the department is getting as the new K-9 patrol vehicle.
The department is getting a new car with a transport kennel in the back seat for Fury. The back seats will be removed and refitted for the dog. There will also be rubber mats for him for grip, and a fan to keep the back seat from getting too hot for him.
This is safer for dogs to ride in, as they don’t get jarred around as much during movement.
“It’s a huge investment, but it’s a lot safer,” Conrad said. “We did a lot of safety upgrades to the car to keep him as safe as possible in the back.”
The car is a majority of the cost, but should last seven years, which is a majority of Fury’s working years. The department was going to have their 2017 vehicle fitted with the seats but it is already nearing the end of it’s career. The kennel would not transfer over to a model year newer than 2020.
“We didn’t want to initially invest $10,000 into an old car that was going to be out of service in a year and then reinvest another $10,000 into a new car. So, we purchased the new one, which upped our initial operating costs off the bat,” Conrad said.
The department typically keeps a car in service for about 110,000 miles, which lasts about five years, Conrad explained.
Fury has been utilized already within his first couple of shifts with the borough.
The department is also in the process of vetting the officers to possibly have a second handler. Conrad would like to overlap K-9 officers in the department so they don’t have them getting ready to retire at the same time.
The department is still fundraising toward the K-9 program, and has received many donations from local businesses and organizations in the area.