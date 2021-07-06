PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has officially opened to patrons with no restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began.
“Programs will once again be held in person, although we encourage those who wish to wear masks to continue to do so,” said Jen Soliday, library director.
Patrons and outside organizations can reserve the large conference room again, but the small conference room is still closed as it is being used for storage.
The book sale room will be open, however the library is still not accepting donations. Soliday said the library has more than enough books in the book sale room, and does not have room for more.
With the library fully reopening with services, it will also be returning to normal hours. The hours have been adjusted slightly to be more accessible during the library’s busiest times. The new hours starting today (Tuesday) will be:
- Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.
- Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays.
The summer at the library programs are coming to a close in July, but there are still more plans to come for September.
Those with a library card can also access the library’s full online reading catalogue with the Libby app, which offers access to five different collections.