PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Library held an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt Saturday to kick start the holidays and give children a new book to take home.
Nina Test, youth and services coordinator, decided to hold the event again this year after seeing a good response to it last year. About 24 children came elf hunting this year.
“This was such an exciting event for us. We did the scavenger hunt last year, and it was a hit so we decided to do it again,” Test said.
The event was free of charge, and every child received a free book and cookies once they finished hunting for elves around the library. The books available were a variety of children’s picture and nonfiction books. Children had only to come to the library with a guardian and request a clue sheet to participate.
The clue sheets posed 10 questions about where to find certain things in the library. Once the child correctly solved the clue and went to the right location, there was an elf hidden somewhere in that area of the library.
The clues asked the children to find where they might find a certain type of book. One clue was “Santa’s sleigh broke down. Help the elf fix it by finding the auto repair book he’s reading.”
One of the clues required the children to go the library’s website to find what page the elf was on.
None of the elves were too difficult for the children to find. Many were sitting in the shelves, or attached to books waiting to be found.
Each elf was labeled with a letter. The child would write down the elf’s location and the letter.
Test said the idea for the event was brought up during a Punxsutawney PRIDE meeting, and she thought it would be an enjoyable activity during the holidays.
“The event was a success. We had a good turnout. The children got to go on a fund adventure and learn about the library a little more while they were searching for those hidden elves,” Test said.