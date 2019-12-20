PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is in the midst of fundraising for the end of 2019 with a variety of events coming up.
The 2019 Annual Fund Drive is under way to help the library cover expenses not covered by state and municipal support. In 2018 54 percent of the library’s expenses were covered by state and municipal support and the remaining costs were covered by community support.
“Any amount you can contribute will go far toward providing technology, active learning spaces, and access to information, benefiting the people in our communities to write new stories of hope and improvement in everyday life,” Library Director Jessica Church wrote in the library's fundraising letter.
In 2018 patrons borrowed more than 36,000 items including books, ebooks, movies, games, and more; connected to the wi-fi 15,000 times; participated in 228 programs for a total of 2,405 visits. The average cost for the library to offer a new, best selling hardback is $26.58.
The library also has the second flower and book sale coming up on Saturday. The library teams up with Penna Flower Co. to offer fresh floral arrangements and ready-made centerpieces. Prices will vary to meet most budgets, and 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale go to the library. New and gently used books will also be available to purchase by donation.
The sale will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until the flowers are sold out.
There will also be a Once Upon a Time fairy tale event on Dec. 27. The library will have fairy tale activities, stories, princess meet-and-greet, and more for children. The event is free of charge and will take place from 1-3 p.m.
Children are welcome to dress up for the event, and there will be an opportunity to have their photo taken with the princess guests.