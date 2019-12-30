PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library partnered with Whimsical Parties to stage a magical day at the library on Friday.
Whimsical Parties is a princess business owned by Amanda Zawacki. She approached the library about teaming up for a princess event to generate interest in both the library and the princess business. The result was the library’s Once Upon a Time event, which welcomed children of all ages to the library for an afternoon of magic and learning.
The event was free of charge, and mixed reading and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) based projects with the fun of princess stories. Zawacki attended the event dressed as Snow White, and added the princess magic into the learning.
“We planned this, and we okayed ideas, and we got a good group of kids out here today. A lot of them dressed up, which is always cute to see,” Youth Services Coordinator Nina Test said.
The children got to create either a wand, crown, or shield as part of the craft for the day. They also measured different “magical items” like Rapunzel’s hair, and made patterns for the Princess and the Pea. Each layer of the pattern was meant to represent another mattress from the story. They also played Pin the Crown on the Frog, and Pass the Apple.
“It’s to give the kids an opportunity to connect with other kids in the community and see different areas of their community,” Test said. “To have a fun, interesting event that also incorporates STEM projects.”
The event was from 1-3 p.m. Test said she wanted to provide a full event instead of just a normal hour-long program.
Zawacki began the princess business because of her love of princesses and children. She had worked in a daycare before she started her business. Zawacki had wanted to volunteer with the children somehow, and thought this was perfect. She enjoyed getting to be one-on-one with the children during the event rather than having one of the other princesses cover the event.
“We are very excited to give them (the children) this opportunity to explore the library and their imaginations,” Test said.