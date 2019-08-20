PUNXSUTAWNEY —Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 20.
Waived for Court
- Douglas Russell Bartlebaugh, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with eight counts of incest, statutory sexual assault, eight counts of sexual assault, eight counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old, eight counts of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old, and indecent exposure. His bail is set at $50,000. He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
- Mariea Denebe Ward, 31, of Big Run, who is charged with an accident involving damage to another vehicle/property, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign, careless driving, failing to stop and give information or aid, failing to notify police of an accident or damage to a vehicle. Her bail is set at $15,000. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
- Amanda Jane Pearce, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $5,000. She is currently confined in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail
- James L. Milligan, 72, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, driving on the left side of the road, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Sean Carl Shetler, 47, of Mayport, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentions to deliver drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, suspended license, driving without insurance, failing to use a turn signal, careless driving, and failing to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $50,000.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nita D. Cogley, 73, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Guilty Plea
- Jamie A. Painter, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment, which was changed from a criminal charge to a non-traffic charge. His bail is set at $20,000. He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
- Candy G. Pfendler, 66, of Shippenville, who is charged with theft. She has a case balance of $448.75.
Withdrawn
Jamie A. Painter, 41, of Brookville, who was charged with simple assault and possession of contraband/controlled substance.