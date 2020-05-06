PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 24 and 30.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Allan Watson, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ryan James Drayer, 31, of Templeton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one or two, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Steven G. Bowser, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, duties at stop sign, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nyree Keyona Simmons, 46, of Windber, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Callie Jane Craft, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to replace lost plates, display plate card of improper vehicle, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Blade Donald Roney, 23, of Walston, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, careless driving, operating unsafe equipment, driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.