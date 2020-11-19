PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 17.
Withdrawn
- Sharon M. Skiba, 48, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Kayla J. Hanley, 33, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with two counts of simple assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of harassment.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin James Shank, DUI: general impairment, terroristic threats, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, passing left unsafely, following too closely, careless driving, reckless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., 29, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal attempt –criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Wanda D. Huey, 49, of Rural Valley, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, display foreign license during suspension/revocation, careless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard Wayne Dicello, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Coral Rai Castellar, 49, of Walston, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and driving with a BAC of .02 or greater with a suspended license. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Grace A. Hoover, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Mark Lockwood, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case he is charged with four counts of institutional vandalism, 10 counts of vandalism of historic lots and burial places, 54 counts of criminal mischief/damage property, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of criminal trespass. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000.
- Taylor M. Buterbaugh, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of institutional vandalism, 54 counts of criminal mischief/damage property, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 10 counts of vandalism of historic lots and burial places, and two counts of criminal trespass. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Dana Michelle Peters, 21, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Nicole Perry, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, not having proof of insurance, unlawful operation of ATV under the influence, driving on streets and highways, and unlawful operations of an ATV in a careless way. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Veronica Lynn Vrankovich, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with filing false reports, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brittney N. Pierce, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Theresa M. Riles, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.