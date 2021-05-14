PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings May 11.
Guilty plea
- Damian C. Patterson, 22, of Ebensburg, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges for 14 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and filing a false report were withdrawn. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Withdrawn
- Luis Alberto Molina, 31, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shane Lee Shepler, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, no rear lights, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Casey L. Spade, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with 16 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Pearce, 45, of Big Run, who is charged with selling noncontrolled substance –similar to controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zachary T. Coombs, 27, of Huntingdon, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, make repairs/sell/ect offensive weapon, and change emissions control. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zackery Reinard, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Edward Ballute, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of harassment, and filing a false report. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Candise Michelle Riff, 36, of Hyde, who is charged with retail theft and defiant trespass after actual communication. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Anthony Baker, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Adam Wright, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of stalking, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, two counts of harassment, two counts of reckless driving, and two counts of careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jared Matthew Rhodes, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, failure to notify of change in address, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Callie J. Craft, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana, three counts of deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- John Robert Kunkle, 59, of Vandergrift, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, not use low beam, turning movements and required signals, 10 counts of disregard traffic lane, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dylan Smith, 29, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, display plate cared in improper vehicle, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shalynn Marie Chesnoka, 33, of Rockton, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.