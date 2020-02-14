PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 11
Held for CourtJeremy Lynn Newcome, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Waived for Court
- Nicholas Scott Shiock, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Hayley Ann Means, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, following too closely, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexis Nicole Minich, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to carry registration, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Alan Reinard, 52, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Evan Michael Dyson, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, duties at stop sign, driving on sidewalk, careless driving, and improper entering to intersection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shirley Christine White, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Blain Gervasoni, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with eight counts of corruption of minors, seven counts of indecent exposure. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer L. Garner, 47, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Casey Thomas Sharpe, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Melissa Lynn Castelveter-Braden, 46, of Dayton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, failure to stop at red light, disregard of traffic lane, vehicle turning eft, careless driving, reckless driving, violate hazard regulation, safety restraint – child under 4 years old, restraint systems – child booster seat. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shawna Shay Bortz, 27, of Anita, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy D. Harmon, 31, of Timblin, who is charged with 16 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Wolfe, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.