PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 23.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured. In a second case he is charged with criminal trespass. His bail for this has been set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Travis Lee Jenkins, 29, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stephanie Carole Chambers, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with false reports – falsely incriminate another and false reports – reported offense did not occur. Her bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured.