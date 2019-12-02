PUNXSUTAWNEY — District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, of Punxsutawney, presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov 19.
WithdrawnCharges against the following individual were withdrawn.
- Susan L. Pape, 48, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Shawna Shay Bortz, 27, of Johnstown, who is charged with four counts of DUI, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, failing to carry a registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, careless driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Edward A. Howell, 67, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving, and failure to notify police department of an accident. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kayla Marie Beard, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with fraud to obtain food stamps/assistance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mesha Bernadette Brink, 26, of Rossiter, who is charged with three counts of DUI, recklessly endangering another person, registration card not being signed, careless driving, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Patrick David Knox, 47, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amanda Jane Fyock, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin David Snair, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brandon Henry Wolfe, 20, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, turning movements and required signals, speeding, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Dana M. Groce, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with burglary, forgery, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Nathanial J. Kimberling, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with burglary, forgery, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Brett Michael Neal, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shawn Thomas Blose, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with four counts of DUI, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Wayne Conklin, 20, of Anita, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief – damage property, disorderly conduct, and purchase of alcohol by a minor in one case. He had a second case filed for burglary, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. He was held in the Jefferson County Jail, but is now out after posting $20,000 bail.
- Lloyd Russel Murray, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.