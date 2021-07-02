PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 30.
Withdrawn
- Nicholas S. Ross, 28, of Coalport, who was charged with filing a false report. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Breanna Lynn Behrendt, 20, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with 11 counts of corruption of minors. An additional charge of corruption of minors has been moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Chanda M. Rua, 46, of Vandergrift, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shayne Liam Dyson, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, reckless driving, careless driving, obscured covered or inhibited visibility of plate, failure to carry registration, no use low beam, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert William Rice, 55, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with materially false written statement –purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm, and statement under penalty. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Ryan Richard Conrad, 43, of Oliveburg, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, two counts of DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving unsafe equipment, failure to notify of change in address, driving with BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, failure to carry license, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.