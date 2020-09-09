PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 3.
Withdrawn
- Adalinda Marie Hayes, 25, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with three counts of corruption of minors and three counts of endangering the welfare of children. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Roger Joseph Mikulec, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Floyd Allen Young Jr., 30, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with knowingly permitting a minor to engage in sexual acts with reason or intention of photographing/video taping/depicting such an act, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual abuse, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, harassment, and transmission of sexually explicit image by a minor through electronic communication. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Sharlynn R. Steiner, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 15 counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- David E. Pierce, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brittney Pierce, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Walter Willis Foster Jr., 38, of Brookville, who is charged with five counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.