PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings May 6.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Willie Eugene Caldwell Jr., 56, of Washington, who is charged with two counts of access device that is counterfeit, two counts of access device issued to another user who did not authorize use, theft by deception, forgery, and theft by unlawful taking.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Kailyn Rrayne Douglas, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, failure to carry registration, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Elizabeth Ann Moomau, 57, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, no rear lights, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
John William Callender, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with four counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of resisting arrest, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, and harassment. Five counts of manufacturing a controlled substance were withdrawn. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Westley W. Bennett, 28, of Punxsutawney, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Tanija Ashley Scott, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with conspiracy –forgery, conspiracy –possess access device knowing its counterfeit and altered, conspiracy –unlawful device making equipment possession, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Sangoule Diawara, 41, of Bronx, New York, who is charged with conspiracy –making altered access device, criminal attempt –forgery, receiving stolen property, conspiracy –possess access device knowing it’s counterfeit, accident involving damage to vehicle, possession of instrument of crime with intent, Conspiracy –possession unlawful device making equipment DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to carry license, failure to keep right, turning movements without signal, obstructed windows, depositing waste on highway, and move vehicle unsafely. He has posted bail of $80,000 at 10 percent.
Shawn Allen Smith, 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Bryan P. Adam, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of simple assault, eight counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He has posted bail of $10,000.
Nickole Marie Viselli, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, reckless driving, texting while driving, disregard of traffic lane, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Ricky Dean Smith, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, reckless driving, careless driving, and disregard traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Patrick David Knox, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Darryl Wayne Isaacs, 56, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plate, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.