PUNXSUTAWNEY –Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 24
Guilty Plea
- Ian Michael Jones, 18, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana. His case balance is $1,055.25.
Waived for Court
- Troy Dwayne Cregger, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, causing damage to an unattended vehicle, failing to notify police of an accident, careless driving, and driving with improper tires. He is lodged in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Cristina Rose Pearce, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. Her bail was set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Joshua P. Agnello, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, criminal mischief, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking. His bail has been set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Raymond E. Kurtz, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail was set at $5,000, unsecured.
- James Christopher Helman, 59, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment. His bail was set at $75,000, unsecured.
- William Joseph Kozele, 57, of Homer City, who is charged with DUI and careless driving. His bail was set at $5,000, unsecured.
Gary Lee Vance, 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, possessing a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle without insurance, not using a turn signal, and careless driving. His bail was set at $5,000, unsecured.