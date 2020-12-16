PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 15.
Dismissed
- Amber Leigh Miller, 29, of Clymer, who was charged with harassment.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffery Allen Deyarmin, 34, of Homer City, who is charged with harassment.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven M. Barnett, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry a registration, failure to carry a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving without insurance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Darrel Raye Henline, 36, of Commodore, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry a registration, careless driving, reckless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Traci Audene Sherwood, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to keep right, follow too closely, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Allen Painter, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Steven Matthew Barnett, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Patrick Covert, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Allen R. Frantz, 41, of Sykesville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and having a suspended or revoked license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dylan John Kachmar, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Don Scott, 39, of Timblin, who is charged with burglary, terroristic threats with
intent to terrorize, unlawful restraint, harassment, and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.