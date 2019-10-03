PUNXSUTAWNEY - Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 1 and 3.
Waived for Court
David M. Yoder, 42, of Panama, New York, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and use of access device unauthorized by the user. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Jason Lee Myers Sr., 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Kayla Lynn Barnett, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
David E. Walker, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, failing to keep right, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Withdrawn
Damian Edward Foster, 42, of Walston, who was charged with simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment. He had two counts of disorderly conduct that were moved to non-traffic.
Guilty Plea
Damian Edward Foster, 42, of Walston who is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.