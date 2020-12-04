PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 3.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Russell Bloom, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite - first offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, vehicle registration suspended, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, periods for requiring lights on, and violating hazard regulations.
- Alexis Dawn Corle, 26, of Alum Bank, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.