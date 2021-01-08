PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 7.
Withdrawn
- Eric Matthew Brotherton, 41, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court. His bail was set at $60,000 unsecured.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Natasha Ann McDonald, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gustav Albert Means Jr., 52, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David C. Coblentz, of Rossiter, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert S. Shumaker, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and no headlights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin Arthur Faulkner, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Isaac David Bowser, 22, of Dayton, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, obscured plates, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph Obdiah Fleming III, 31, of Big Run, who is charged with following too closely and DUI: general impairment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Laura Leigh Collier, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David C. Bedell, 31, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, obscured plates, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.