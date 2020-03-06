PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 5.
Withdrawn
Denise Rose Williams, 48, of Glen Campbell, who was charged with theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. An additional charge of retail theft was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Drew Patrick Maines, 21, of Punxsutawney, had preliminary hearings scheduled for eight cases open against him. In the first case, he is charged with receiving stolen property. The second case is burglary, criminal trespass, and two counts of criminal mischief. The third case is manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance. The fourth case is manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance. The fifth case is manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility. The sixth case is manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance. The seventh case is two counts of receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The eighth case is manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Robert Dwayne Murdick, 39, of Clarion, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Sue Hopkins, 56, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Tanya Lynn Abrams, 43, of Cherry Tree, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- John Francis Goss, 62, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, texting while driving, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Quinley Jay Fetterhoff, 59, of Smicksburg, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Rachel Lee Foringer, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Michael Joseph, 22, of Curwensville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance metabolite, driving with a suspended license, failure to keep right, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.