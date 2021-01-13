PUNXSUTAWNEY —Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 12.
Guilty plea
- Joshua P. Agnello, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge for manufacture of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian A. McCullough, 32, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremiah Michael Myers, 39, of Kittanning, who is charged with nine counts of other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer. He is currently being held in the Armstrong County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail.
- Robert William Cochran, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael McWhite Jr., 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft, eight counts of access device issued to another who did not authorize use, and four counts of identity theft. His has posted bail of $50,000 at 10 percent.
- Randy Steven Reid, 56, of Hyde, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Susie A. Benitez Daou, 58, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gregory Edward Lucas, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Justin Tyler Reesman, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, duties at stop sign, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Laura Leigh Collier, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William Dale Hartle, 37, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Angelica Fay Higley, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of access device issued to another who did not authorize, two counts other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer, identity theft, and theft by deception. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brittany Lynnett Ramsey, 33, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Bryce Floyde Marvin, 25, of Anita, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, suspended vehicle registration, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, careless driving, no rear lights, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jasmine Jessica James, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Harley D. Jenary, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.